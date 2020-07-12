Video: Watch JJ Redick, Meyers Leonard Shotgun Beers After Twitter Challenge

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2020

ORLANDO, FL - JULY 11: J.J. Redick #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans during practice at the hotel as part of the NBA Restart 2020 on July 11, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

JJ Redick has been in the NBA since the 2006-07 season, but his beer-shotgunning game is still at a collegiate level. And yes, that's a compliment.

The New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter responded to a challenge on Twitter by knocking back a cold brew rather quickly from the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida:

Very solid form from Redick—but the Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard later declared himself the "King of the Bubble":

Hey, these guys have to do something while sequestered, right?

Related

    Report: Woj Suspended 2 Weeks by ESPN After Senator Hawley Email

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Woj Suspended 2 Weeks by ESPN After Senator Hawley Email

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    AD Using Last Name on Jersey

    Anthony Davis will not be wearing a social justice message on the back of his uniform in Orlando (Yahoo)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD Using Last Name on Jersey

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    The Longest Stoppages in Sports History

    Prior to COVID-19 pandemic, we take a look at some of the longest halts across sports leagues

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Longest Stoppages in Sports History

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Pacers ✍️

    Pacers think the unorthodox playoffs could help them in their quest for a title, even without Oladipo ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Pacers ✍️

    David Gardner
    via Bleacher Report