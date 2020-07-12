Video: Watch JJ Redick, Meyers Leonard Shotgun Beers After Twitter Challenge

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

JJ Redick has been in the NBA since the 2006-07 season, but his beer-shotgunning game is still at a collegiate level. And yes, that's a compliment.

The New Orleans Pelicans sharpshooter responded to a challenge on Twitter by knocking back a cold brew rather quickly from the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida:

Very solid form from Redick—but the Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard later declared himself the "King of the Bubble":

Hey, these guys have to do something while sequestered, right?