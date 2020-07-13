Night of Grudges, Final Build for Extreme Rules and More Predictions for WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Just six days before The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view, WWE Raw hits the USA Networks with an episode entitled "Night of Grudges," the latest gimmicky attempt to turn around sagging television ratings.

A loaded card with pay-per-view implications, it should be an entertaining broadcast, but what can we expect out of the July 13 episode of the flagship show?

Take a look with these early predictions.

Announced Matches

The Kabuki Warriors vs. The Golden Role Models

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

R-Truth vs. Randy Orton

The Viking Raiders vs. Angel Garza and Andrade

Sasha Banks Gets Heat Ahead of Raw Women's Title Shot

Last week, Asuka built momentum for herself with a victory over Bayley in the main event, aided by interference from SmackDown's Nikki Cross.

With The Empress of Tomorrow getting the better of The Role Model in a singles match last week, Monday night's clash for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is the perfect opportunity for Sasha Banks to pick up a quality win ahead of her most important match of the last year.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That Kairi Sane is around to take the fall if necessary helps, but look for The Legit Boss to straight-up pin Asuka to really hammer home how much of a threat she is to dethrone her Sunday night.

Given her credibility and popularity among fans, Asuka can weather such a defeat and still be red hot entering Extreme Rules. Given how ice-cold everything else, that is a major and necessary positive for the company.

Randy Orton Sends a Message to Big Show

Why R-Truth vs. Randy Orton is considered a grudge match when their interactions in recent weeks have been nonexistent is a question only the creative staff behind this less-than-stellar era of Raw can answer, but the bout is likely designed to build heat for The Viper's ongoing rivalry with Big Show.

While no match has been made official yet, Orton brutalizing the beloved Truth will, in theory, create a desire for fans to want to see Big Show tear the third-generation heel apart.

And the 24/7 champion is the perfect choice here.

Popular for his comedic stylings and an inspirational backstory, Truth enduring a beatdown at the hands of Orton would ensure WWE has done everything in its power to make The Viper the most despicable villain on the roster.

Of course, his ability to remain over will be dependent upon Big Show playing a halfway decent babyface, which should not be a problem. That is, unless he turns heel, then back, six times before they finally square off.

Seth Rollins Avenges WrestleMania 36 Defeat

On the surface, a WrestleMania rematch between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins looks like the perfect opportunity for Rey Mysterio to strike and for The Monday Night Messiah to go down in defeat one last time before the latest WWE cinematic hijinx that will be the Eye for an Eye match Sunday night.

What Rollins needs, though, is a quality win ahead of that match.

For as superb as the former WWE and universal champion has been since turning heel late last year, his win-loss record has taken a hit.

Beating Owens, who is not scheduled for anything of significance at Extreme Rules, does nothing to hurt the babyface but will provide Rollins a bit of momentum heading into what might be the most ridiculous match in WWE history.

An appearance by Mysterio should absolutely be expected but so should backup from Murphy, who is always nearby whenever The Monday Night Messiah takes to the squared circle.

In fact, don't be surprised if this singles match turns into a tag team clash at some point because Vince McMahon and his writing team have never missed a convoluted opportunity to pull a tag match from out of thin air—no matter how many times we may have already seen it.