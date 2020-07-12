NASCAR at Kentucky 2020 Results: Cole Custer Surges Late for 1st Career Win

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2020

SPARTA, KENTUCKY - JULY 12: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota, races Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 12, 2020 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

How about a rookie winning at Kentucky?

After the literal tire smoke cleared from a wild finish, it was rookie Cole Custer who led the pack and won the Quaker State 400 at the Kentucky Speedway, holding off Martin Truex Jr., Matt DiBenedetto and Kevin Harvick. Custer stole the win after a late stretch that saw a number of restarts and a four-wide battle on the last lap.

It was Custer's first win in the Cup Series. 

            

