Dodgers' Kenley Jansen Says He Tested Positive for COVID-19: 'Take It Serious'

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen confirmed he previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reported the news Sunday, noting the right-hander said he is currently feeling better. The positive test was also the reason Jansen was a late arrival to Dodgers camp, but he is now with the team at Dodger Stadium.

"Everyone in the world, take it serious," Jansen told reporters. "Wear your mask."

Harris noted Jansen has been throwing and believes he could be ready to play by Opening Day.

The closer also said he did not ever consider opting out of the season.

Jansen has been with the Dodgers his entire Major League career, starting in 2010. He is a three-time All-Star and two-time Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year who has been a key cog at the back end of the bullpen for a number of playoff runs.

He finished the 2019 campaign with a 3.71 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 80 strikeouts and 33 saves. It was a solid but unspectacular showing for someone who has typically been much better, such as when he posted a 1.32 ERA in 2017 and 1.83 ERA in 2016.

Los Angeles is on the short list of realistic World Series contenders even though it has fallen short of a championship every year since 1988. It made the playoffs in each of the last seven years and advanced to two Fall Classics during that span.

The Dodgers start their season July 23 against the archrival San Francisco Giants.