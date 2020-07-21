Super Bowl Champion Michael Bennett Retires from NFL at Age 34

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 21, 2020

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 17: Michael Bennett #79 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 17, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The Cowboys defeated the Lions 35-27. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Michael Bennett announced Tuesday he's retiring from the NFL

Bennett wrote about his decision on Instagram:

"Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth - the opportunity to reimagine my purpose.

"I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I’m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life.

"As the great Toni Morrison said: 'Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.'"

The 34-year-old made 15 appearances for the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots in 2019. He began the year in New England before Dallas acquired him in October. The Cowboys were looking to replace Tyrone Crawford, who had undergone season-ending hip surgery.

Bennett restructured his contract so that he would become a free agent in 2020. He played reasonably well in a limited role of the second half of the season, recording four sacks and 27 combined tackles in nine games with Dallas.

At his peak, the veteran was a feared defender coming off the edge. During his five-year spell with the Seattle Seahawks, he was a three-time Pro Bowler and collected 39 sacks.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Every Team's Biggest Reason for Optimism

    A new WR for Dak Prescott

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Every Team's Biggest Reason for Optimism

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Madden Ratings Released for Every Player on All 32 Teams

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Madden Ratings Released for Every Player on All 32 Teams

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL Suggests No Preseason Play

    NFL offered the NFLPA to play zero preseason games this summer

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Suggests No Preseason Play

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL, NFLPA Agree to Testing Protocols

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL, NFLPA Agree to Testing Protocols

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report