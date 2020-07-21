Super Bowl Champion Michael Bennett Retires from NFL at Age 34

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Michael Bennett announced Tuesday he's retiring from the NFL.

Bennett wrote about his decision on Instagram:

"Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth - the opportunity to reimagine my purpose.

"I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I’m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life.

"As the great Toni Morrison said: 'Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.'"

The 34-year-old made 15 appearances for the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots in 2019. He began the year in New England before Dallas acquired him in October. The Cowboys were looking to replace Tyrone Crawford, who had undergone season-ending hip surgery.

Bennett restructured his contract so that he would become a free agent in 2020. He played reasonably well in a limited role of the second half of the season, recording four sacks and 27 combined tackles in nine games with Dallas.

At his peak, the veteran was a feared defender coming off the edge. During his five-year spell with the Seattle Seahawks, he was a three-time Pro Bowler and collected 39 sacks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

