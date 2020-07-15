MLB State of the Position 2020: Every Team's 5-Year Plan for Starting Rotation

0 of 30

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Offense might put fans in the stands, but pitching still wins championships.

The money handed to Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Zack Wheeler this offseason is further evidence that quality starting pitching remains a hot commodity, and it makes a team's ability to develop its own cheap, controllable pitching that much more important.

With that said, some clubs are better set up for success in the starting rotation than others.

Ahead, we've broken down each team's present and future starting pitching options, highlighting their current starters and top five prospects to help paint a picture of the organizational outlook.

Think of it as the team's five-year plan for the starting staff.