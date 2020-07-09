MLB State of the Position 2020: Every Team's 5-Year Plan at First Base

0 of 30

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

First base is home to some of the most prolific offensive players in baseball, and there's no telling when the next Max Muncy or Christian Walker will arrive on the scene and exceed expectations.

With that said, some clubs are better set up for success at the position than others.

Ahead, we've broken down each team's present and future outlook at first base, highlighting their starter and top prospect, followed by a prediction about who will play there for the next half-decade.

Think of it as the team's five-year plan at the position.