MLB State of the Position 2020: Every Team's 5-Year Plan at Second Base

Rob Tringali/Sportschrome/Getty Images

Over the past decade, second base has become a much more offensive-minded position, and rising stars such as Ozzie Albies, Gavin Lux, Keston Hiura, Luis Arraez and Brandon Lowe promise to continue that upward trend.

That said, some clubs are better set up for success at the position than others.

Ahead, we've broken down each team's present and future outlook at second base, highlighting their starter and top prospect, followed by a prediction about who will play there for the next half-decade.

Think of it as the team's five-year plan at the position.