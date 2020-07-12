Patriots Rumors: Cam Newton 'Initiated' Workout with N'Keal Harry

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2020

En esta fotografía de archivo del 27 de octubre de 2019, el quarterback de los Panthers de Carolina Cam Newton en la banca durante la segunda mitad del partido de la NFL contra los 49ers de San Francisco, en Santa Clara, California. El 7 de abril del 2020 dijo en una conversación el lunes con Chris Paul que se siente como pez fuera del agua en la agencia libre.(AP Foto/Ben Margot, Archivo)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Cam Newton apparently isn't wasting time taking on a leadership role with the New England Patriots.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported Newton was the one who "initiated" a workout with second-year receiver N'Keal Harry last week. Footage of the two working out made rounds on social media last week, along with Odell Beckham Jr. and rapper Blueface.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

