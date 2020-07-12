Patriots Rumors: Cam Newton 'Initiated' Workout with N'Keal Harry

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Cam Newton apparently isn't wasting time taking on a leadership role with the New England Patriots.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reported Newton was the one who "initiated" a workout with second-year receiver N'Keal Harry last week. Footage of the two working out made rounds on social media last week, along with Odell Beckham Jr. and rapper Blueface.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.