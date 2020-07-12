Justin Thomas Jokes Tiger Woods Is Scared to Play Ahead of Memorial Tournament

Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Tiger Woods is set to play in a PGA Tour event for the first time since February next week, and Justin Thomas let him hear about his hiatus.

"I'm glad that he's finally coming back out," Thomas told reporters. "I think he was starting to get a little sassy. I was telling him he's scared to come out and play against all of us when he's sitting at home. Just trying to give him a hard time."

To be fair to Tiger, the PGA Tour did take a three-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, Woods' only competitive golf over the last five months was his victory with Peyton Manning over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in Capital One's The Match: Champions for Charity.

Suffice it to say the golf world has been patiently waiting for Tiger.

Woods will return at next week's Memorial, which will be his fourth PGA event of the 2019-20 season. He won the Zozo Championship in October before a ninth-place outing at the Farmers Insurance Open in January and a finish of 68th at the Genesis Invitational in February.

Currently No. 14 in the World Golf Rankings, Tiger will look to try to get back in the Top 10 at a tournament he's already won five times.