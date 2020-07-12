UFC's Michael Bisping Tweets Dan Henderson Is a 'Cheating C--t' on Steroids

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2020

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: (R-L) Michael Bisping of England knees Dan Henderson in their UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 204 Fight Night at the Manchester Evening News Arena on October 8, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Eleven years ago Saturday, Dan Henderson knocked out Michael Bisping at UFC 100.

It doesn't appear either fighter has forgotten.

Bisping ripped into Henderson after the former UFC middleweight needled his commentary for UFC 251 on Saturday. Warning: Tweets contain NSFW language:

Bisping's claims of steroid abuse against Henderson are nothing new. He called out Henderson for using testosterone replacement therapy ahead of their UFC 204 rematch, in which Bisping earned a unanimous decision victory to retire Henderson.

Despite both being years removed from their last appearance in the Octagon, they've apparently decided to keep their beef going on social media.  

Related

    Kamaru Usman Is King of Fight Island 👑

    The Nigerian Nightmare had a convincing showing at Fight Island's debut

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Kamaru Usman Is King of Fight Island 👑

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 251

    MMA logo
    MMA

    The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 251

    Lyle Fitzsimmons
    via Bleacher Report

    Usman, Yan Headline Winners at Fight Island 🏝️

    Full recap of UFC 251 at debut of Fight Island ➡️

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Usman, Yan Headline Winners at Fight Island 🏝️

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    UFC 251: Complete Results, Highlights and Biggest Winners

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC 251: Complete Results, Highlights and Biggest Winners

    Jake Rill
    via Bleacher Report