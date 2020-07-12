UFC's Michael Bisping Tweets Dan Henderson Is a 'Cheating C--t' on Steroids

UFC's Michael Bisping Tweets Dan Henderson Is a 'Cheating C--t' on SteroidsJuly 12, 2020
Eleven years ago Saturday, Dan Henderson knocked out Michael Bisping at UFC 100.
It doesn't appear either fighter has forgotten.
Bisping ripped into Henderson after the former UFC middleweight needled his commentary for UFC 251 on Saturday. Warning: Tweets contain NSFW language:
michael @bisping
Says the guy that’s totally irrelevant haha. Go on insult my eye. So what. Shows what a true piece of shit you are. But you say hi when you see me. Lol. A real disgrace to the flag that you fly lol. Doesn’t surprise me. Total fake, should of known, steroid cheating cunt! https://t.co/gdqaQE12kF
Bisping's claims of steroid abuse against Henderson are nothing new. He called out Henderson for using testosterone replacement therapy ahead of their UFC 204 rematch, in which Bisping earned a unanimous decision victory to retire Henderson.
Despite both being years removed from their last appearance in the Octagon, they've apparently decided to keep their beef going on social media.
