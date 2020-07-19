Final Picks for Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt and WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Card

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

One of the hardest matches to predict for this show is the tables match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Fundamentally, tables matches are good for having a champion lose without ever looking too weak.

Just as a ladder match allows for a title to change hands from someone simply climbing faster, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura can become the new tag team champions without ever making Big E or Kofi Kingston tap out or succumb to a pinfall.

There have been plenty of tables matches that have ended with slip-ups and surprise winners, like Big Show accidentally stepping through a table or Sheamus getting lucky knocking John Cena down off the ropes.

The New Day have held the titles long enough and are the most established tag team on the roster. If they were to lose to Cesaro and Nakamura, they wouldn't lose any clout. Plus, if WWE wants to have them hold the gold heading into Survivor Series or something, they can simply win the titles back again.

In order to beat The Dudley Boyz for the most number of total reigns in WWE, they'll have to lose the titles and win them back again, anyway. Who's to say it doesn't happen now?

But by no means is that a guarantee. It's a toss-up. The New Day could simply retain and hold these belts indefinitely until a new team like The Forgotten Sons gets back in the fold.

Flip a coin. There's no telling what WWE has in store for the future. When in doubt, go with the champions retaining, even if its just by a hair.

Prediction: The New Day retains.