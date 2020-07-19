Final Picks for Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt and WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Card

Final Picks for Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt and WWE Extreme Rules 2020 CardJuly 19, 2020
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules has the potential to be one of the most interesting pay-per-views WWE has put on in quite some time.
Not only does the name itself spark intrigue, the card has some interesting stipulations.
Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio will try to pluck each other's eyeballs out of their socks in an Eye for an Eye Match, Braun Strowman will face his former demons against Bray Wyatt in a Wyatt Swamp Fight and more.
There's no telling what we're in store for, but let's try to guess what will happen ahead of time, anyway!
Before the show begins, let's run down the card with one last round of picks for who will win at Extreme Rules 2020.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tables Match
One of the hardest matches to predict for this show is the tables match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
Fundamentally, tables matches are good for having a champion lose without ever looking too weak.
Just as a ladder match allows for a title to change hands from someone simply climbing faster, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura can become the new tag team champions without ever making Big E or Kofi Kingston tap out or succumb to a pinfall.
There have been plenty of tables matches that have ended with slip-ups and surprise winners, like Big Show accidentally stepping through a table or Sheamus getting lucky knocking John Cena down off the ropes.
The New Day have held the titles long enough and are the most established tag team on the roster. If they were to lose to Cesaro and Nakamura, they wouldn't lose any clout. Plus, if WWE wants to have them hold the gold heading into Survivor Series or something, they can simply win the titles back again.
In order to beat The Dudley Boyz for the most number of total reigns in WWE, they'll have to lose the titles and win them back again, anyway. Who's to say it doesn't happen now?
But by no means is that a guarantee. It's a toss-up. The New Day could simply retain and hold these belts indefinitely until a new team like The Forgotten Sons gets back in the fold.
Flip a coin. There's no telling what WWE has in store for the future. When in doubt, go with the champions retaining, even if its just by a hair.
Prediction: The New Day retains.
SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross
The theme for nearly an entire year with Bayley as champion has been to stall until the inevitable Sasha Banks feud, but with WWE perpetually pushing that back.
That has forced a situation where Bayley has done nothing for months but cycle through the same contenders, as WWE doesn't seem invested enough to put in the effort to build new legitimate challengers.
Instead, her split from The Boss is prolonged and WWE looks for filler fights to copy and paste while trying to downplay how often we've seen the same thing.
For content, this will be the eighteenth match Cross and Bayley have competed in together since the Money in the Bank match that won Bayley the title to begin with. What's worse is that doesn't even take into account the other variations like Alexa Bliss against Bayley or Banks, or Cross vs. The Boss.
It's all about The Golden Role Models and Cross is one of the go-to options to fill time. Thus, she stands no chance of winning this title.
Prediction: Bayley retains.
United States Championship Match: Apollo Crews vs. MVP
There are two schools of thought for Apollo Crews against MVP for the United States Championship which conflict with each other, but both make perfect sense.
Did WWE have MVP unveil the new United States title design so when he wins it, he can fully transition over to using that belt and it will have seemed obvious from the start?
Or, was that a ruse? Was it easier for MVP to bring it out just to explain the upgrade, only to swerve fans by having Crews retain and take that belt for himself?
With an even bigger threat still looming in Bobby Lashley, who would make for a great SummerSlam opponent for Crews to try to win back that belt on MVP's behalf, place your bets on Crews retaining.
It wouldn't be the biggest shocker for MVP to become the United States champion again, but if the goal is to get somewhere with Lashley, his manager shouldn't be the one holding the gold.
Prediction: Crews retains.
Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks
There isn't much going on in the feud between Asuka and Sasha Banks. This isn't some deep storyline with twists and turns or complex character arcs.
For the most part, it's a means to give Asuka a challenger while pushing the tandem of The Golden Role Models even more on the forefront so when they split, it seems like a bigger deal.
The best case scenario is that WWE plays into this by having Banks help Bayley retain against Cross, only for Bayley to not reciprocate for this match. Either Bayley could not show up to help at all, or possibly make things worse, interfering and costing Banks the match.
That way, it will drive an even bigger wedge between the two and Asuka can remain the figurehead of the Raw women's division, rather than a SmackDown star becoming champion.
Prediction: Asuka retains.
Eye for an Eye Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
WWE is treating the Eye for an Eye Match as something where either Rey Mysterio or Seth Rollins will quite literally have their eyeball plucked out of the socket.
There's absolutely no way that will actually happen, but that's not going to stop WWE from hyping it up like that's the endgame.
At that point, though, how does WWE follow it up?
There's no way either man should ever be able to see correctly, be cleared to wrestle, or forgive the other. It's beyond ludicrous.
Knowing WWE, though, the loser will probably just wrestle with their eye covered in a few weeks and magically heal.
That means either Mysterio will have a mask with both eyes obscured or WWE will slap an eye patch on Rollins.
It's the type of booking that makes no sense, so there's no way of successfully predicting how WWE plans on writing the story beyond this point. Flip a coin and you'll have the same odds at guessing who wins, as no in-depth analysis will brace us for this silliness.
Prediction: Rollins wins.
WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler
Dolph Ziggler hasn't revealed what the stipulation will be for his WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre, for whatever reason.
Perhaps this is WWE's attempt to spark curiosity in fans in the hopes people will tune in just to find out what the answer to that mystery will be. Maybe it's because WWE doesn't even know what to do and is waiting until the last minute to come up with something.
The best case scenario is that in the story itself, Ziggler wants it to be a surprise to have an advantage over McIntyre. Even that, though, won't stop him from losing this match.
There's no way McIntyre drops the belt to Ziggler prior to SummerSlam—or to The Showoff at all, for that matter. The Scottish Terminator has been far too strong of a champion to lose to someone who doesn't have close to the same main event clout right now.
If this were Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton or anyone else with a better track record, McIntyre might be in trouble. Ziggler is just a temporary nuisance McIntyre will swat away and then move on from.
Prediction: McIntyre wins.
Wyatt Swamp Fight: Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
WWE loves booking champions to lose in scenarios where they won't drop the title, such as tag team matches. Any time a title-holder walks into a non-title match, its a red flag that will probably happen.
The Universal Championship on the line in the Wyatt Swamp Fight, so if Braun Strowman isn't victorious, there are no real ramifications.
WWE's goal may be to have Bray Wyatt look strong so a third match between the two can take place at SummerSlam with the belt up for grabs and The Fiend in the driver's seat. A win here would certainly swing the pendulum of momentum over to The Eater of Worlds and away from The Monster Among Men.
Then again, this may not necessarily even have a true winner.
As this will be a cinematic match, it doesn't have to include a referee or any official ruling. It may be a brawl that just ends with some sort of ominous threat or Strowman in a precarious position.
In any fashion, the likely goal is to give Strowman a loss without having the title change hands in order to do one more Strowman vs. Wyatt affair in August, so if there's a winner of this, it will be Wyatt.
The only way Strowman puts Wyatt down for good and wins is if WWE has a plan for someone else to fight for the title at SummerSlam, but as nothing has been hinted at, that's hard to believe.
Prediction: Wyatt wins.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.