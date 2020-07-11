Brian Dozier Released from Padres Contract; Hit 20 HR with Nationals in 2019

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Infielder Brian Dozier is back on the free-agent market after the San Diego Padres granted the 33-year old his release Saturday.

Dozier signed a minor league contract with the Padres in February that gave him an invite to spring training with the big league club. A member of the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals, Dozier slashed .238/.340/.430 with 20 home runs.

The Padres currently have a number of options in the infield with the likes of Eric Hosmer, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. already locked into first base, third base and shortstop, respectively.

Dozier was not on the club's 60-man roster, but CJ Abrams, Jurickson Profar, Ty France, Greg Garcia and Jake Cronenworth were, creating a bit of a logjam. Making matters tougher for Dozier in camp was the Padres' recent acquisition of infielder Jorge Mateo from the Oakland Athletics for cash or a player to be named later.

Mateo, 25, is one of the speedier prospects in baseball and offers the club a younger option up the middle as well as an ability to pinch run, should he break camp with San Diego. The Padres announced Wednesday Mateo had tested positive for the coronavirus and was self-isolating.

In the meantime, Dozier isn't totally out of luck when it comes to a job.

As MLB players continue to opt out for various reasons, along with the typical training camp injuries, opportunities may arise for the seven-year veteran.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A former All-Star and Gold Glove winner, Dozier began his career with the Minnesota Twins before the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired him at the trade deadline in 2018 for Logan Forsythe, Devin Smeltzer and Luke Raley.

The Nationals signed him the following offseason for one-year, $9 million en route to the franchise's first championship, but he re-entered free agency shortly after.