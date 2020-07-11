Celtics' Jayson Tatum Talks Life on NBA Campus, Compares It to High School

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 11, 2020

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum plays against the Houston Rockets in overtime during an NBA basketball game in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Now that Jayson Tatum has had a few days to get acclimated to life in the NBA campus, the Boston Celtics star has provided some insight into what things are like for players. 

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Tatum said the experience has been "like when I was in high school...at a McDonald's All-American Game or Jordan Brand Game" and being able to see all the players from opposing teams in the same hotel (starts at 2:45 mark):

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Celtics' Kara Lawson to Be Named Duke WBB HC

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Celtics' Kara Lawson to Be Named Duke WBB HC

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Top 100 NBA Players ⭐

    @AndrewDBailey and @danfavale finish our series by ranking the top 100 players this season ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Top 100 NBA Players ⭐

    Andy Bailey and Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Would a Healthy KD Rank in B/R's Top 100?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Where Would a Healthy KD Rank in B/R's Top 100?

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Rockets ✍️

    ‘Last dance’ for Houston? Scouts tell @HowardBeck why Harden-Russ might not be suited for a deep playoff run 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Rockets ✍️

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report