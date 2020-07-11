Celtics' Jayson Tatum Talks Life on NBA Campus, Compares It to High School

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Now that Jayson Tatum has had a few days to get acclimated to life in the NBA campus, the Boston Celtics star has provided some insight into what things are like for players.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Tatum said the experience has been "like when I was in high school...at a McDonald's All-American Game or Jordan Brand Game" and being able to see all the players from opposing teams in the same hotel (starts at 2:45 mark):

