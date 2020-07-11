Gregg Popovich on Safety of NBA Bubble: Don't Know Anywhere as Safe as We Are

Jason Miller/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is comfortable with the NBA's safety protocols for the season restart.

Per ESPN's Royce Young, Popovich said Saturday a conversation with Commissioner Adam Silver made him feel confident about what the league was doing to ensure everyone would be taken care of: "I don't know where else you would be as safe as we are right now."

Per USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt and Mark Medina, the NBA has a 108-page health-and-safety manual that must be followed by everyone who is at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex outside of Orlando, Florida, for the resumption of this season.

The league is also conducting coronavirus tests every other day for players and staff members.

There was some uncertainty about whether Popovich would travel with the Spurs to Florida.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has stated the "risk for severe illness from COVID-19 increases" as you get older.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rick Carlisle, head coach of the Dallas Mavericks and president of the National Basketball Coaches Association, told ESPN's Tim MacMahon on July 1 that the league gave assurances "no one will be red-flagged from going to Orlando based on age alone."

Popovich, 71, is the oldest head coach in the NBA, but Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News reported Tuesday the future Hall of Famer opted in to the restart and would fly with the team when it left San Antonio on Thursday.

The Spurs (27-36) are four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. Their first game in the restart will be July 31 against the Sacramento Kings.