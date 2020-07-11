Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Diagnosed with COVID-19, Experiencing 'Mild Symptoms'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2020

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced Saturday that closer Aroldis Chapman tested positive for COVID-19.

According to James Wagner of the New York Times, Boone said Chapman is experiencing "mild symptoms" and won't be back with the team in summer camp for the "foreseeable future."

Chapman is the third known Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus since the start of summer camp, joining utility man DJ LeMahieu and pitcher Luis Cessa.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

