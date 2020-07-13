Buying or Selling Red-Hot Sasha Banks' Recent Resurgence over the Long Term

1 of 4

Here's one question that applies to all top Superstars at every turn these days: How long until fans get tired of the act?

Banks is crushing everything she does right now—with Bayley or otherwise. She's slapping through the competition on SmackDown, putting on borderline classics on NXT with the likes of Io Shirai and heading to Extreme Rules with a chance at one of the promotion's top titles in a match against Raw women's champion Asuka.

But how much is too much?

It's a brutal thing to attempt to gauge in the world of audience-less shows. Banks has been show-hopping and performing in main events at an impressive clip.

Unfair or not, that sort of work rate has soured fans on certain acts quickly in recent years; think about someone like Seth Rollins. But there's a catch with this sort of idea: If the talent is entertaining enough, there isn't much to worry about in this arena.

And in Banks' case? She's more than skillful enough to keep things fresh. Unless she settles into doing the same thing every week, there's no reason to believe 2020 can't be the year of The Boss.