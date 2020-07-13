The Biggest Looming Decision for Every NFL Team Before 2020 Season Begins

1 of 32

Associated Press

Despite having a premier pass-rusher in Chandler Jones, the Arizona Cardinals only produced 40 sacks as a team last season. Jones was responsible for 19 of those sacks, while Terrell Suggs was the next-most productive player with just 5.5 sacks.

Suggs was released in December, claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs and is now a free agent.

The Cardinals have to decide if they have a reliable No. 2 edge-defender on their roster and who it might be. Yes, Jones can wreak havoc on his own, but he—and the entire Arizona defense—will be more effective with a constant pressure presence opposite him.

Considering no player other than Jones and Suggs had more than 3.0 sacks last season, the Cardinals might need to look outside their roster for a complementary pass-rusher. In fact, this is probably the right route to take.

There are options, both in free agency and the trade market. Defenders like Jadeveon Clowney, Ezekiel Ansah and Everson Griffen remain unsigned, while disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue could possibly be had via trade (more on him later).

While a player could emerge during camp, it would be a good idea for the Cardinals to add a pass-rusher before it begins.