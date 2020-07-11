Flames' Travis Hamonic Becomes 1st Player to Opt Out of NHL Season Restart

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2020

TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 16: Travis Hamonic #24 of the Calgary Flames skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on January 16, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Flames defeated the Maple Leafsd 2-1 in a shoot-out. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving announced Friday that defenseman Travis Hamonic has informed the team he's opting out of the remainder of the 2019-20 NHL season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Travis explained that due to family considerations, he has made the difficult decision not to participate in the Stanley Cup Qualifier and Playoffs," Treliving said. "While we will miss Travis in our lineup, we understand and respect his decision. Our focus remains on preparation for training camp and our upcoming series in the NHL Qualifying Round."

Hamonic, who will be an free agent at the end of the season, is the first NHL player to confirm he won't take part in the league's restart, per ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

                  

