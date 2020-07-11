2020 NBA 2K League Results: Kings Guard, CLTX Gaming Score Wins to Close Week 9

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Kings Guard Gaming moved closer toward second place in the standings and a pair of teams near the bottom of the league table earned wins on Friday as the third season of the NBA2K League continued on Friday.

Kings Guard Gaming held off a stiff challenge from Hawks Talon GC and earned the reverse sweep in a 2-1 series victory. Pistons GT and Celtics Crossover Gaming took home 2-0 results over Magic Gaming and Pacers Gaming, respectively.

Here's a look at some scores, recaps and highlights of the night.

Friday, July 10 Scores

Celtics Crossover Gaming 2, Pacers Gaming 0 (66-59, 94-68)

Pistons GT 2, Magic Gaming 0 (81-52, 67-57)

Kings Guard Gaming 2, Hawks Talon GC 1 (71-75, 72-63, 73-60)

Cavs Legion GC vs. Jazz Gaming: Postponed

All scores, statistics and standings are via NBA2K League's website.

Celtics Crossover Gaming 2, Pacers Gaming 0

oFAB's 38-point, nine assist evening propelled the Celtics to a 66-59 Game 1 win. NO xAUTOGRAPHSx chipped in a 12-point, 14-rebound double-double.

The two teamed up for the play of the game on an alley-oop to give the C's a 59-57 lead:

Jomar guided the Pacers with a team-high 20 points.

The two teams were tied at 30 following the second quarter, but the C's pulled away down the stretch.

Game 2 was no contest as oFAB scored another 38 points in addition to 17 assists in a 94-68 win. NO xAUTOGRAPHSx stayed busy on the glass, this time with a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double. MEL EAST added 26 points in the offensive onslaught.

Four Pacers scored in double figures, led by Swizurk's 19.

The second quarter proved to be the difference with the C's outscoring the Pacers, 25-9, propelling them to a 48-29 halftime edge.

The C's got in the win column for the first time this season and sit at 1-11. The Pacers are 4-8.

Pistons GT 2, Magic Gaming 0

A 20-4 second-quarter edge boosted Pistons GT to an easy 81-52 win in Game 1. LYKaPRO's 28 points led the Pistons, and Ramo was two assists shy of a triple-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and eight dimes. Joseph added 19 points and five of his team's 13 steals.

The Pistons shot 66 percent from the field, with one make occurring from 30-plus feet away courtesy of LYKaPRO:

Reizey's 27 points led the Magic, who could not get anything going offensively for much of the night. The team committed 15 turnovers.

Game 2 was closer, but the Pistons were able to pull off the sweep thanks to a 67-57 win.

An 18-9 fourth-quarter edge turned a one-point Pistons lead into a 10-point advantage by game's end. Demon JT had 22 points, and Ramo posted a 13-point, 17-rebound, seven-assist stat line.

Reizey's 19 points and 11 assists paced the Magic. DT added 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting.

The Pistons are 3-9. The Magic fell to 4-9.

Kings Guard Gaming 2, Hawks Talon GC 1

BP's 40 points (30 at the half) trumped Bash's 24 points and 16 assists as Hawks Talon GC took Game 1, 75-71.

BP was on fire all game, shooting 13-of-19 and 7-of-10 from three-point range. followTHEGOD's 15 points supplemented the scoring effort.

Four Kings scored in double digits: Dat Boy Shotz and Crush each had 14, and Yusuf_Scarbz posted 11.

Game 2 was a different story as a 24-13 second-quarter edge boosted the Kings to a 42-26 halftime lead en route to a comfortable 72-63 win.

Bash's 35 points led the Kings, and Seemo and Yusuf_Scarbz each had 11. BP led the Hawks with 23 points, and Kel added 22.

The Kings kept the Hawks at arm's length in Game 3, outscoring them in every quarter in the 73-60 victory.

Seemo had 29 points and seven dimes, and Bash added 27 points and nine assists. Dat Boy Shotz came through on the glass with 11 boards to go with 14 points.

BP did all he could with 29 points on 11-of-17 shooting, and Lee stuffed the box score with 17 points, eight boards and five assists.

The Kings are now 9-3 and one half-game back of Jazz Gaming for second in the league. Hawks Talon GC is 4-6.