The Basketball Tournament 2020: July 11 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

The two Cinderella teams of The Basketball Tournament will try to extend their stays in Columbus, Ohio, with wins against two of the most established outfits in the event's history.

Saturday's quarterfinal doubleheader at Nationwide Arena begins with four-time champion and No. 2 seed Overseas Elite facing No. 23 Herd That, who used a late run to upset The Money Team in the round of 16.

Third-seeded Boeheim's Army, a collection of Syracuse alumni, clash with No. 22 Sideline Cancer in the day's second game.

Saturday's victors will not have much time to rest, as they will face each other in Sunday's semifinal round. The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Basketball Tournament July 11 Schedule

No. 2 Overseas Elite vs. No. 23 Herd That (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

No. 3 Boeheim's Army vs. No. 22 Sideline Cancer (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Games can be live-streamed on the ESPN app or ESPN online.

Preview

Overseas Elite and Boeheim's Army entered TBT among the favorites, per William Hill.

With top seed Carmen's Crew eliminated in the round of 16, the winner of the potential semifinal between the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds should be viewed as the favorite to claim the tournament crown.

But first, those sides have to get past two of the most exciting underdogs in the competition that will not back down from a challenge.

Herd That has become a fan favorite because of its style of play and the characters on its roster. Guard Ot Elmore delivered the best quote of the tournament after beating The Money Team when he compared his skill level to other stars' in the competition, per WV Metro News' Joe Brocato: "Those guys played in the NBA. I play at the 'Y'. I ain't backing up. We're here, and they're going to have to prove it to me."

Jacorey Williams and Chris Cokley are both averaging over 20 points per game, and Herd That has a few deep threats, led by Jon Elmore. However, replicating those numbers could be tough against an Overseas Elite team boasting NBA veteran Joe Johnson and having lost only one TBT game in 31 outings.

The No. 2 seed had five players reach double digits in the round-of-16 win over Armored Athlete, with Pooh Jeter leading the charge with 22 points.

If Overseas Elite receives similar production out of Jeter—and possibly more from Johnson, who had 13 points—it should counter the shooting of Herd That. Most importantly, Overseas Elite needs to not let off if it opens up a large lead, like The Money Team did over Herd That before faltering during the Elam Ending.

If chalk holds, Overseas Elite would be matched up with Boeheim's Army, which features plenty of notable Syracuse alums from the past 10-15 years.

Eric Devendorf led a quartet of players in double digits with 20 points in the round of 16, and that happened despite the team shooting 4-for-21 from beyond the arc.

If Boeheim's Army improves on its three-point shooting and receives a similar output from Devendorf, Malachi Richardson and Brandon Triche, it could be too much for Sideline Cancer to tame.

A combination of those players could be vital on defense in an attempt to contain Sideline Cancer's Remy Abell and Marcus Keene, who combined for 33 points against Challenge ALS.

In the round of 16, Boeheim's Army held Men Of Mackey to 20 percent from three-point range, and if it can limit Sideline Cancer to around that number while improving its own percentage from downtown, it could set up the most anticipated clash of the tournament in the semifinals.

