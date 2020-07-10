Report: Washington NFL Team Wants to Pick New Nickname 'As Soon as Possible'

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 11, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Owner Daniel Snyder of the Washington Redskins looks on prior to the game between the Washington Redskins and the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The anticipated search for Washington's new NFL name isn't expected to take too long. 

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Dailythe franchise wants a new nickname "as soon as possible." 

Fischer reports multiple sources close to the situation have been told the name change is coming and that majority owner Daniel Snyder has been "decisive" in the push. 

The Sports Business Daily piece further notes minority shareholders are looking to divest from the team with two owners having placed their piece of the team on the market as long as 18 months ago with no buyers lined up. 

Snyder has long fought against changing the name, telling Erik Brady of USA Today in 2013, "We'll never change the name. It's that simple. NEVER—you can use caps."

Once the financial pressure mounted, Snyder began to relent. On July 3, the club released a statement saying it would begin a "thorough review" of the name but did not reveal a timeline for any decision to be made. 

Washington's first preseason game is currently scheduled for August 24 with the Week 1 opener on September 13. 

Decades of frustration and criticism over Washington's racist team name finally produced action July 1 when Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo received three separate letters from 87 investment firms worth a combined $620 billion demanding they terminate their relationships with the franchise unless it changed its name, per AdWeek's Mary Emily O'Hara. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

One day later, FedEx—who owns the naming rights to Washington's stadium as well as shares of the team—requested the franchise drop its nickname. The league's official jersey partner, Nike, also removed Washington gear off its online store.

There are currently no publicly known replacements for the name.

