Steph Curry Wears Shoes Honoring Breonna Taylor at American Century Championship

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry honored Breonna Taylor at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament on Friday.  

Curry wore cleats that featured Taylor's name, picture, "Say Her Name" and #BlackLivesMatter:

Taylor was shot at least eight times and killed while sleeping on March 13 after three police officers entered her Louisville apartment on a warrant in search related to two people who were suspected of selling drugs. Taylor's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the three officers alleging they did not announce themselves, making Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker think they were intruders.

One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was fired by Louisville Metro Police on June 23. However, the other officers have not been fired and none have been charged in Taylor's killing. The FBI launched an investigation into the killing in May.

Curry has regularly used his platform as one of the biggest stars in the NBA to take part in social activism. He was among a number of players in the league who participated in peaceful protests after Taylor and George Floyd were killed by police officers. 

