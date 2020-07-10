Bucs' Shaq Barrett Files Grievance to Be Designated DE on Franchise Tag Contract

Bucs' Shaq Barrett Files Grievance to Be Designated DE on Franchise Tag ContractJuly 10, 2020
Shaquil Barrett is seeking to be designated as a defensive end on his franchise tag with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Drew Rosenhaus, Barrett's agent, told ESPN's Adam Schefter his client has accepted the one-year franchise tender but filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association to be listed as a defensive end instead of linebacker.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added that Barrett and the Bucs are still discussing a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline.
Per Over the Cap, the 2020 franchise tag value for defensive ends is $17.788 million and $15.828 million for linebackers.
The Bucs announced March 16 they were using their franchise tag on Barrett after he recorded an NFL-high 19.5 sacks last year.
Per NFL.com's Nick Shook, Barrett lined up as a pass-rusher for 508 out of his 836 total snaps in 2019. That doesn't necessarily mean he was at defensive end, particularly since defensive coordinator Todd Bowles tends to favor a 3-4 scheme.
Last season was Barrett's first year with the Buccaneers. His 19.5 sacks were 5.5 more than he had in the previous five years combined with the Denver Broncos.
