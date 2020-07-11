Nakamura and Cesaro Want Gold, Karaoke and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

The show opened with The Miz and Morrison welcoming Hardy to MizTV. They had some fun at their guest's expense before showing a replay of Hardy's match against Sheamus at Backlash.

The Charismatic Enigma grew angry as The A-Lister and Friday Night Delight poked and prodded at him. The Miz told him he was his daughter's favorite wrestler but said his destructive lifestyle sets a bad example for young fans like her.

The jokes stopped, and The Miz got a couple of serious answers out of Hardy. They talked about his demons, Sheamus and his loss at Backlash. The high-flyer said he wants to put his past behind him and that starts with beating The Celtic Warrior.

The hosts suggested Hardy face Sheamus in a bar fight because it would be symbolic, but they just wanted to mock him. Hardy saw through their fake concern but said he would face Sheamus in a bar fight if that is what it takes to move on from this.

The storyline with Hardy has been controversial. Many fans feel like it is in bad taste for WWE to use the Superstar's real struggles as part of a feud, but this segment was a lot less offensive than what we have seen in the past few weeks.

Hardy sounded sincere and gave a real message about wanting to inspire other people who suffer from addiction by providing hope. The storyline may not be the best idea, but Hardy's promise to never let down his fans again seemed genuine.

As far as the bar fight is concerned, this will probably be another cinematic match that is filmed in a different way than normal matches. It will likely have a lot of dialogue and stunts that make good use of the setting.

This is going to be another controversial decision, but this will most likely be the final showdown in this feud, so at least The Charismatic Enigma can move on soon.