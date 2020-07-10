Chiefs Rumors: QB Matt Moore Signs 1-Year Contract; Shea Patterson Released

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed backup quarterback Matt Moore on a one-year contract, per Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Kansas City has also released rookie signal-caller Shea Patterson, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Michigan, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Moore was called into duty against the Denver Broncos last year when 2018 NFL MVP signal-caller Patrick Mahomes suffered a dislocated patella in Week 7.

The 35-year-old finished off a 30-6 win over Denver before the Chiefs split a pair of games against the Green Bay Packers (31-24 loss) and Minnesota Vikings (26-23 win) prior to Mahomes' return.

During that three-game stretch, Moore went 59-of-90 (65.6 percent completion rate) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He threw for 8.21 adjusted passing yards per attempt, according to Pro Football Reference.

Moore, who played college ball at Oregon State, has spent the majority of his career as a backup with the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins. He was Miami's primary starter in 2011, going 6-6 with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

