NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Devin Booker, D'Angelo Russell, Knicks HC Search

D'Angelo Russell picked a good time to put up a career year.

The former Ohio State star had a breakout campaign with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2018-19 season, averaging a career-high 21.1 points, 7.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting close to 37 percent from beyond the arc on 7.8 attempts per game.

Russell was named to his first All-Star team and seemed primed to receive a nice payday despite the Nets extending the qualifying offer and making him a restricted free agent.

However, Brooklyn's play to sign Kyrie Irving made Russell somewhat expendable. Sure, Russell might have been useful as a combo guard, but it would have been tough to re-sign him without the Nets determining he would be their second max salary commitment.

As such, speculation grew the Nets would look to trade Russell. Multiple stars would make pitches to their respective teams in an effort to land Russell, including Devin Booker.

The Phoenix Suns shooting guard campaigned for Russell last summer, but Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic reported the team did not pursue Russell because of fears he would have a negative influence on Booker off the floor.

Instead, Russell was shipped to the Golden State Warriors as part of the massive sign-and-trade that sent Kevin Durant to Brooklyn.

Apparently, Booker felt disrespected by the Suns' refusal to engage the Nets in trade talks. Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported Friday Booker "wasn't happy with the organization" in the aftermath of Rankin's report.

As Begley noted, it is unknown where Booker's current relationship with the team stands. Still, Booker's previous frustrations might be notable because Marc Berman of the New York Post reported last weekend Booker is "the player to watch at for most" as far as potential New York Knicks trade targets.

But things have changed quite a bit for the Suns since last summer. Booker might not have been successful in recruiting Russell, but he found a co-star in swingman Kelly Oubre Jr.

Phoenix acquired Oubre from the Washington Wizards at the tail end of the 2018-19 season, and the former first-round pick proceeded to have the best year of his career. Oubre averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting a respectable 35 percent from deep.

Oubre's development played a crucial role in the Suns' year-over-year improvement. The Suns had already won seven more games in 17 fewer contests prior to the suspension of play in March, despite the fact Deandre Ayton was suspended for 25 games at the start of the year.

Booker has continued to ascend, as well. The 23-year-old has become a more efficient scorer and more effective off the dribble, and he has also improved as a playmaker for his teammates.

Knicks fans might have dreams of seeing Booker in the Big Apple, but the Suns are probably intent on seeing what their young core has in store in the next few years, particularly considering Booker is under contract through 2024.

Woodson Has Second Interview for Knicks HC Position

Mike Woodson spent two-plus years as the head coach of the New York Knicks, and he might be on the verge of a return to his old stomping grounds.

Woodson is a candidate for the team's vacant head coaching position, and both Begley and Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Woodson—currently an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers—had his second interview with Knicks brass on Friday.

The former NBA shooting guard has quite the track record as a coach. Woodson helped build a winner with the Atlanta Hawks, and he led the Knicks to 54 wins and a playoff series win during the 2012-13 season, the last time New York made the playoffs.

Woodson told SNY.tv he would love the opportunity to recapture the attention of Knicks fans (h/t Begley):

“I think with the people in charge, with (team president) Leon (Rose) and (GM) Scott (Perry) and Jim (Dolan) and everyone else that they hired on board, they will build a winner. At the end of the day, it takes everybody being on board to make it happen. That's what we did (the last time I was here). We all had a great working relationship when I was here. That can definitely happen again."

Bondy reported the Knicks have already interviewed an extensive list of candidates, including Tom Thibodeau, Jason Kidd and current interim head coach Mike Miller, among others. He also noted Woodson has a connection to Rose, who represented him while working at Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Both Bondy and Begley also noted Woodson could still get consideration as an assistant if he fails to land the main gig, though it is unknown whether he would leave his current position with the Clippers for said role.

The Knicks are hoping to make their decision by July 31, according to Begley.

All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.