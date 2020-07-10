49ers' Richard Sherman: NFL Has 'Huge Outstanding Issues' Ahead of 2020 Season

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman says the NFL has a number of "huge outstanding issues" to resolve with teams expected to report to training camp later this month.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday the league and players union have agreed to "almost everything ... except for [the] number of preseason games and testing protocols," as well as teams potentially having "up to two fan events at stadiums this preseason" if health protocols allow.

Sherman offered his response to the report:

ESPN's Kevin Seifert reported on July 1 that the NFL will shorten the preseason to two games, with the first games to be held between Aug. 20-24 and the second week of games taking place between Aug. 27-31.

Sherman is one of many players who have expressed confusion at some of the NFL's reported health-and-safety protocols that could be implemented for the 2020 season.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported teams "will be forbidden from postgame interactions within six feet of each other and jersey exchanges between players will be prohibited," prompting a number of similar reactions:

In an article on the NFL Players Association website, Cleveland Browns offensive lineman JC Tretter wrote the league is "still far from back to 'normal'" with training camp on the horizon and said the NFL "is unwilling to prioritize player safety and believes that the virus will bend to football."

The NFL is planning to start training camp for all 32 teams on July 28. The regular season is scheduled to begin on Sept. 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.