Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Focus on Changing Positions from 3B to 1B

Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Focus on Changing Positions from 3B to 1BJuly 10, 2020
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
The Toronto Blue Jays are taking steps to maximize Vladimir Guerrero's strengths as a hitter by easing his defensive burden starting this season.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters on Friday the 21-year-old will be moved off third base to "to focus on [first base] and [designated hitter]."
