Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Focus on Changing Positions from 3B to 1B

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 10, 2020

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rounds the bases after a solo home run during a spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays are taking steps to maximize Vladimir Guerrero's strengths as a hitter by easing his defensive burden starting this season. 

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters on Friday the 21-year-old will be moved off third base to "to focus on [first base] and [designated hitter]."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

