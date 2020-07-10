Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Focus on Changing Positions from 3B to 1B

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Toronto Blue Jays are taking steps to maximize Vladimir Guerrero's strengths as a hitter by easing his defensive burden starting this season.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters on Friday the 21-year-old will be moved off third base to "to focus on [first base] and [designated hitter]."

