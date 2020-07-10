The Rock Tops List of Highest-Paid Celebrities for Sponsored Instagram Posts

Joel C Ryan/Associated Press

Actor and former WWE champion Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson reportedly has the highest earning potential of any celebrity on Instagram.

On Friday, Hopper HQ published its 2020 "Instagram Rich List," which estimates Johnson can earn $1.015 million for a post promoting a brand. He's the only person over $1 million.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is the other athlete inside the top five:

1. Dwayne Johnson ($1,015,000)

2. Kylie Jenner ($986,000)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo ($889,000)

4. Kim Kardashian ($858,000)

5. Ariana Grande ($853,000)

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (No. 10; $704,000) and Barcelona's Lionel Messi (No. 11; $695,000) also find themselves among the sports superstars with high-end earning potential on the social media site.

The Rock's Instagram page has over 189.5 million followers and features more than 5,000 posts.

He's frequently used that influence in recent weeks to promote Teremana Tequila, a brand he founded.