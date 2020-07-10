Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: 49ers, Seahawks Have Inquired About Jets Star

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks have reportedly held "preliminary discussions" with the New York Jets about a potential trade for Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams.

Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated reported the news Friday and noted the baseline offers will likely need to include a "2021 first-round pick and additional draft capital and/or players."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

