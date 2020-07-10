Jamal Adams Trade Rumors: 49ers, Seahawks Have Inquired About Jets Star

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2020

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks have reportedly held "preliminary discussions" with the New York Jets about a potential trade for Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams.

Corbin Smith of Sports Illustrated reported the news Friday and noted the baseline offers will likely need to include a "2021 first-round pick and additional draft capital and/or players."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

