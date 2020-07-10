The Basketball Tournament 2020: July 10 TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The quarterfinal round of The Basketball Tournament 2020 has arrived. On Friday, two teams will punch their tickets into the semifinals of the competition, which has been a bit different in its seventh year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there were only 24 teams involved this year. As such, the quarterfinals are beginning less than a week after the tournament got underway. And every game is taking place without fans at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Still, there is a $1 million grand prize up for grabs in Tuesday's championship game.

In Friday's matchups, there will be a heavy college flavor, as three of the teams in action are primarily composed of alumni from a particular university: No. 4 Golden Eagles (Marquette), No. 8 Red Scare (Dayton) and No. 16 House of Paign (Illinois).

Here's everything else you need to know about Friday's quarterfinal action.

The Basketball Tournament July 10 Schedule

No. 4 Golden Eagles vs. No. 12 Team Brotherly Love, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 8 Red Scare vs. No. 16 House of Paign, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Rosters for every team can be found at TheTournament.com.

Friday Preview

In The Basketball Tournament 2019, Darius Johnson-Odom played for Loyalty is Love, which was a No. 1 seed but ended up losing in the quarterfinals. This year, Johnson-Odom has joined fellow Marquette alumni in playing for the No. 4 Golden Eagles, and he will be looking to push them into the semifinals Friday against No. 12 Team Brotherly Love.

Johnson-Odom is coming off an impressive showing in the Golden Eagles' first contest, as he scored a game-high 21 points in a 76-67 win over No. 13 Team CP3. He shot 7-for-12 from the field, which included going 5-for-6 from three-point range. Postgame, he expressed his enjoyment at being on the court with fellow Marquette alums.

"It's good to be back with them," Johnson-Odom said, according to Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "These are my guys. Whenever I play with them, I actually feel comfortable."

Another pair of former Marquette players had solid showings in the Golden Eagles' tournament debut, as Jamil Wilson tallied 14 points and 11 rebounds and Dwight Buycks had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Without Johnson-Odom last year, the Golden Eagles reached the championship game, but they fell to Carmen's Crew. Standing in their way of a return to the semifinals is Team Brotherly Love, which primarily comprises players from the Philadelphia area.

Team Brotherly Love opened the tournament with an 87-71 win over the No. 21 Stillwater Stars, with former Temple players Khalif Wyatt (27 points) and Ramone Moore (24) leading the way. The team was supposed to face No. 5 Eberlein Drive in the previous round, but an Eberlein Drive player tested positive for COVID-19, so Brotherly Love advanced by forfeit.

In Friday's second quarterfinal matchup, No. 8 Red Scare (Dayton alumni) will take on No. 16 House of Paign (Illinois alumni).

It's a surprise to see House of Paign in the quarterfinals; they upset No. 1 Carmen's Crew, the defending champions, in the previous round. House of Paign notched a 76-68 victory, with former South Dakota State player Mike Daum leading the way with 23 points.

House of Paign took down No. 17 War Tampa in the opening round, notching a 76-53 victory.

They are set for another tough challenge in Red Scare, which defeated No. 9 Big X 77-68 in its only game of the tournament. Former Dayton players Darrell Davis (15 points) and Ryan Mikesell (14) led a balanced scoring attack for Red Scare in the victory.

In The Basketball Tournament last year, which had 64 teams, Red Scare came a win shy of reaching the quarterfinals. Already in that round in 2020's 24-team competition, its No. 8 seeding and relative freshness suggest the team is primed to advance to at least the semifinals.

Statistics obtained from TheTournament.com.