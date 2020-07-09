Kamaru Usman: Jorge Masvidal Is the 'Biggest, Baddest Opponent I've Faced'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 16: UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman interacts with the media during the UFC 246 Ultimate Media Day at UFC APEX on January 16, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Getty Images

Kamaru Usman certainly respects Jorge Masvidal but wants to "teach a lesson" to his opponent when they meet Saturday in the main event of UFC 251.  

Usman told reporters during Thursday's virtual media day that Masvidal is the "biggest, baddest opponent I've faced."

He also said"My goal is to teach a lesson to Masvidal, and that started with wrestling. I'd rather beat a guy so they never dream of competing with me again. But if I KO him in [the] first round, I'll take it. But I want to break his spirit."

The trash talk came on both sides. Masvidal said Usman is "nowhere near as good as advertised."

This headline bout came together at late notice as Masvidal accepted it after Gilbert Burns withdrew following a failed COVID-19 test. Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports noted Masvidal took the fight with just six days' notice and needs to drop 22 pounds by Friday to make the welterweight division's 170-pound title fight limit.

Iole also suggested Masvidal could earn a showdown with Nate Diaz or Conor McGregor if he wins.

Usman, the welterweight champion, is 16-1-0, while Masvidal is 35-13-0. Masvidal is also coming off a head-turning win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

