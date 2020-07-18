Dream and Nightmare Scenarios for Top Feuds on WWE Extreme Rules 2020 Match Card

0 of 5

Every major WWE pay-per-view has a chance to be a dream or a nightmare for those involved, but this feels particularly true for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

This event has been built on the idea of frightening moments, including the promise of a man ripping another man's eye out and a brawl with no rules in a swamp.

The nightmare can go beyond just these unusual matches. Every star walking into this flashy event can walk out better or worse for it. The booking will define the night.

Will Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman elevate the concept of the cinematic match like the Firefly Fun House match did, or will this be a difficult-to-follow slog like the House of Horrors match?

Is WWE turning a potential great match between Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio into a sideshow by making it an Eye for an Eye match, or will this stipulation elevate the personal focus of the rivalry?

Can the stipulation Dolph Ziggler chooses for his match with Drew McIntyre add to the carnage, or will it just be a one-sided option that barely constitutes a real fight?

These are just a few of the questions lingering for Extreme Rules. No one knows what to expect from an event WWE has intentionally labelled The Horror Show.

What WWE decides could make or break the talent involved. The dream is a show that elevates everyone and shines a spotlight on WWE's creativity. The nightmare is a night that everyone wants to forget while it is still airing.