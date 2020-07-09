The Basketball Tournament 2020 Results: Herd That, Overseas Elite Advance to QFs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2020

MUENCHEN, GERMANY - JUNE 08: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) A basketball is seen flying through a basketball hoop at the BBL final tournament, EWE Baskets Oldenburg vs. ratiopharm ulm on June 08, 2020 in Muenchen Germany. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Herd That's Cinderella run at the 2020 Basketball Tournament continued Thursday.  

That said, they'll be going head-to-head against a Tournament juggernaut in their next game.

Overseas Elite earned a 76-70 victory over Armored Athlete in their Round of 16 matchup as they move forward in search of their fifth Tournament championship.

Pooh Jeter led the way with 22 points for Overseas Elite, knocking down a game-high five three-pointers. Despite the close final score, Overseas Elite never trailed and controlled the pace of the game throughout. 

Joe Johnson, perhaps the most notable addition to any Basketball Tournament roster, scored 13 points as he looks to continue his run of dominating non-NBA competition. Johnson was the BIG3 MVP in 2019, leading Triplets to a championship.

Overseas Elite won the first four times they entered the Tournament before losing in the semifinals in 2019.

They will pose a gargantuan challenge for Herd That, who pulled off a thrilling comeback from 18 points down to score a 102-99 victory over The Money Team. Herd That finished the game on a 16-2 run and scored the final seven points in the highest-scoring game of the event thus far.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Chris Cokley scored a game-high 32 points.

"We never got nervous," Herd That's Jon Elmore said. "We battled, we took away some of those looks. It's back to everyone being on the same page [defensively]."

Herd That will enter their quarterfinal matchup as heavy underdogs, but that's been the case in both matchups for the No. 23 seed in the 24-team tournament. 

Related

    D-Wade x Summer 2010 Collection

    Cop the merch before it's sold out 🛒

    NBA logo
    NBA

    D-Wade x Summer 2010 Collection

    B/R SHOP
    via B/R SHOP

    Ranking the Top 15 PFs This Season ✍️

    Giannis or AD? @AndrewDBailey and @danfavale rank the NBA's best power forwards this season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the Top 15 PFs This Season ✍️

    Andy Bailey and Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Pistons 🌹

    D-Rose tells @RicBucher he put his MVP behind him to regain his form. Now the Pistons have a problem on their hands 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Pistons 🌹

    Ric Bucher
    via Bleacher Report

    Will Crawford and Other Vets Follow Melo's Example?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will Crawford and Other Vets Follow Melo's Example?

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report