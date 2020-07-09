The Basketball Tournament 2020 Results: Herd That, Overseas Elite Advance to QFs

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Herd That's Cinderella run at the 2020 Basketball Tournament continued Thursday.

That said, they'll be going head-to-head against a Tournament juggernaut in their next game.

Overseas Elite earned a 76-70 victory over Armored Athlete in their Round of 16 matchup as they move forward in search of their fifth Tournament championship.

Pooh Jeter led the way with 22 points for Overseas Elite, knocking down a game-high five three-pointers. Despite the close final score, Overseas Elite never trailed and controlled the pace of the game throughout.

Joe Johnson, perhaps the most notable addition to any Basketball Tournament roster, scored 13 points as he looks to continue his run of dominating non-NBA competition. Johnson was the BIG3 MVP in 2019, leading Triplets to a championship.

Overseas Elite won the first four times they entered the Tournament before losing in the semifinals in 2019.

They will pose a gargantuan challenge for Herd That, who pulled off a thrilling comeback from 18 points down to score a 102-99 victory over The Money Team. Herd That finished the game on a 16-2 run and scored the final seven points in the highest-scoring game of the event thus far.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Chris Cokley scored a game-high 32 points.

"We never got nervous," Herd That's Jon Elmore said. "We battled, we took away some of those looks. It's back to everyone being on the same page [defensively]."

Herd That will enter their quarterfinal matchup as heavy underdogs, but that's been the case in both matchups for the No. 23 seed in the 24-team tournament.