UFC's Mike Perry Punches Older Man, Yells N-Word on Video at Texas Restaurant

UFC fighter Mike Perry was captured on camera punching an older man and then yelling racial slurs multiple times at a restaurant Tuesday night.

According to TMZ Sports, the altercation occurred at Table 82 in Lubbock, Texas. Perry was asked to leave and told the cops would be called if he didn't. Perry, who is white, then punched a man during an argument and yelled, "Back up, [N-word]," as people attempted to converge on him (Warning: Some language NSFW):

In the police report obtained by TMZ, it was stated that the man who Perry punched "appeared to be unconscious" when police arrived on the scene. The man later said he was having memory problems, having hit his head on concrete after getting punched.

Perry told police people were "putting hands on me as I was trying to leave the building," which is why he reacted in the manner he did.

Also included in the police report is an eyewitness account of a person who said they saw Perry strike a woman at his table before he punched the man. The woman was identified as a friend of Perry's girlfriend.

TMZ also reported Perry had punched an employee who had asked him to leave the restaurant following the altercation at his table. He was not arrested after police cae to the scene, though.

Perry allegedly left Table 82 without paying his bill, however, and the restaurant is considering pressing charges against him for theft.

This also isn't the first time Perry has publicly used the N-word after he casually used it to refer to fellow UFC fighter Tyron Woodley, who is Black, in 2018.

The 28-year-old Perry was born in Flint, Michigan, and resides in Orlando, Florida. He owns a professional MMA record of 14-6 with 11 wins by way of knockout and has been part of UFC since 2016.

Most recently, the welterweight fighter defeated Mickey Gall by unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs. Hooker in June. That victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for Perry, who had previously dropped bouts to Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.

Perry is 7-6 in 13 career UFC fights and has earned Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night honors twice apiece.