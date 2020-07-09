2020 NBA 2K League Results: Kings Cruise Past Pistons, 76ers Beat Knicks

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2020

Dwayne
Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Wednesday night at the NBA 2K League had a slight alteration, as the matchup between T-Wolves Gaming and Hornets Venom GT was postponed. 

But there were still three games on tap Wednesday night. Below, we'll review all of the action, top highlights and star performers.

              

Scores

Kings Guard def. Pistons GT: 86-63, 74-61

76ers Gaming def. Knicks Gaming: 81-73, 74-79, 105-78

NetsGC def. Pacers Gaming: 55-80, 71-69, 77-73

                     

Recap 

Kings Guard continues to climb up the standings, moving to 8-3 with a convincing win over Pistons GT Wednesday night. 

Bash was the man in the win, averaging 28.5 points and 9.5 assists between the two games.

The loss dropped Pistons GT to 2-9 on the year. 

While they are moving in the wrong direction, 76ers Gaming picked up a big win, knocking off Knicks Gaming in a tight matchup that went the distance. 

It was all about Radian in this one, as his 54 points in the deciding Game 3—and his 37 points in Game 1—proved too much for the Knicks to overcome. 

76ers Gaming moved to 4-8 with the win, while Knicks Gaming dropped below .500, moving to 6-7. 

