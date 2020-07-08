Orange Cassidy and the Real Winners and Losers of AEW Fyter Fest Night Two

0 of 6

Photo courtesy of AEW

It felt like Fyter Fest's first week was going to be tough to top. There was a fantastic TNT title match, Penelope Ford's Matrix moment and even a minivan mom stealing the show in the main event.

But somehow, against all odds, week two of the now annual event managed to leave its predecessor in the dust with one of the best episodes in the short history of AEW Dynamite. Even without the title match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage that was supposed to headline the show, it was a night to remember, with two match of the year candidates emerging in a single two-hour television block.

In traditional sports, choosing the winners and losers is as simple as looking at a box score. The winner, well, wins. The loser falls short. It's binary and not especially complicated.

Wrestling, however, is as much art as sport. So choosing the winners and losers can be a little trickier. That's where we come in with our patented "Real Winners and Losers" feature to shine a little light on who emerged from the chaos stronger than ever and who might have taken a step backwards into the dark.