Wrigley Field Rooftop Seats Approved for Cubs' 2020 Season, Will Sell for $350

There will reportedly be at least one semblance of normal during the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Fans on the rooftops across the street from Wrigley Field during Chicago Cubs games.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the city of Chicago approved plans to sell rooftop tickets for the Cubs' home games. The rooftops will be limited to 25 percent capacity, and those who attend will be required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"I'm going to have to launch some balls onto the rooftops and give them a good little shimmy dance out there," Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber said.

If anyone could, it's him:

Rogers noted the Cubs, who own most of the rooftop seats, are still planning the logistics of selling the tickets, although privately owned ones are already selling. Wrigley View Rooftops is advertising tickets for $350 and $250 on Sundays.

While that is a hefty price to pay for a regular-season ticket, fans will at least be provided food, beer and wine as part of the ticket purchase.