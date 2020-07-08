Wrigley Field Rooftop Seats Approved for Cubs' 2020 Season, Will Sell for $350

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 21: General view of the Nuveen Investments sign and Wrigley rooftop seating in rear as the Chicago Cubs play against the San Diego Padres during a game at Wrigley Field on June 21, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Padres defeated the Cubs 3-2. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

There will reportedly be at least one semblance of normal during the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

Fans on the rooftops across the street from Wrigley Field during Chicago Cubs games.

According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the city of Chicago approved plans to sell rooftop tickets for the Cubs' home games. The rooftops will be limited to 25 percent capacity, and those who attend will be required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

"I'm going to have to launch some balls onto the rooftops and give them a good little shimmy dance out there," Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber said.

If anyone could, it's him:

Rogers noted the Cubs, who own most of the rooftop seats, are still planning the logistics of selling the tickets, although privately owned ones are already selling. Wrigley View Rooftops is advertising tickets for $350 and $250 on Sundays.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

While that is a hefty price to pay for a regular-season ticket, fans will at least be provided food, beer and wine as part of the ticket purchase.

Related

    MLB Has 66 COVID-19 Cases

    Intake results show 66 out of 3,740 personnel tested positive for the coronavirus in first testing phase (ESPN)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Has 66 COVID-19 Cases

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Best MLB Ballpark Voting Results 🏟️

    We're down to the Elite 8 after PNC Park and Camden Yards pull the upsets

    MLB logo
    MLB

    B/R's Best MLB Ballpark Voting Results 🏟️

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    The Exile of Bruce Maxwell, the Birth of MLB's Black Player Movement

    MLB logo
    MLB

    The Exile of Bruce Maxwell, the Birth of MLB's Black Player Movement

    Howard Bryant
    via ESPN.com

    Ranking MLB's 2020 Offseason Moves ✍️

    A fresh look at the best and worst moves heading into the season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ranking MLB's 2020 Offseason Moves ✍️

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report