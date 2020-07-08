Report: Washington's NFL Team Won't Have Native American Imagery in New Name

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Washington's NFL team reportedly is "planning to have no Native American imagery" in any name change it undergoes, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.  

The team has been reviewing its name after years of public pressure to change it because it is an ethnic slur. 

"In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team's name," the team said in a statement Friday. "This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks."

The public pressure morphed into corporate pressure this past week when stadium sponsor FedEx urged the team to change its name. Nike, Walmart and Target also pulled the team's merchandise from their online stores. 

And 80 groups and shareholders that invest in Nike wrote a letter to the brand, asking it to cut ties with the team if it didn't change the name. 

Another sponsor, PepsiCo, said in a statement: "We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced [Friday], and we look forward to continued partnership."

In 2013, Snyder told USA Today that the team would "never change the name of the team."

"It's that simple," he added. "NEVER—you can use caps."

But the financial implications of major sponsors potentially cutting ties with the team—and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell saying the league is "supportive of this important step" regarding the name review—appears to have changed Snyder's tune. 

