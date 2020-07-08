Josh Gordon's Patriots Super Bowl Ring to Be Sold at Memorabilia Auction

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Free-agent wide receiver Josh Gordon, who is in the process of applying for reinstatement to the NFL, is selling the Super Bowl LIII ring he was given by the New England Patriots.

Heritage Auctions listed the ring on its website, which is the sixth and final of the Tom Brady era in New England. The Patriots presented Gordon with a ring for his contributions during the regular season even though he was suspended for the 2019 playoff run.

Heritage gives the ring a valuation of at least $100,000 and provides a description on its website:

"The ring's design is effectively an upgrade of the 2016 model, adding that sixth figural Lombardi Trophy to a face utterly coated in diamonds, with blue and red stone providing color to the Patriots logo. "World Champions" thunders in bold text at each vertical edge. Left shank identifies its recipient by name and diamond-studded jersey number, while still more diamonds frame Gilette Stadium's signature view lighthouse and bridge. The text '6X' requires no further explanation."

It's unclear why Gordon is selling the ring, though he has lost out on tens of millions of dollars in potential earnings due to off-field trouble. The NFL's leading receiver in 2013, Gordon has appeared in only 28 games over the past five seasons due to several suspensions for violations of the league's substance-abuse policy.

Gordon applied for reinstatement last month after having a relapse in 2019 following the death of his brother.