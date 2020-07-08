AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Day 2

0 of 1

Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling followed up an explosive first night of its 2020 Fyter Fest extravaganza with a second, headlined by "Le Champion" Chris Jericho battling "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy in a much-anticipated main event.

With the promise of a massive announcement from Taz and No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship Brian Cage, and two blockbuster tag team matches, the night was must-see TV for fans of wrestling's hottest new promotion.

What went down, who emerged victoriously and what does it mean for AEW in the weeks and months to come?

Find out now with this recap of the special July 8 edition of Dynamite.