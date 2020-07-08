AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Day 2July 8, 2020
AEW Fyter Fest 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Day 2
All Elite Wrestling followed up an explosive first night of its 2020 Fyter Fest extravaganza with a second, headlined by "Le Champion" Chris Jericho battling "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy in a much-anticipated main event.
With the promise of a massive announcement from Taz and No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship Brian Cage, and two blockbuster tag team matches, the night was must-see TV for fans of wrestling's hottest new promotion.
What went down, who emerged victoriously and what does it mean for AEW in the weeks and months to come?
Find out now with this recap of the special July 8 edition of Dynamite.
Match Card
- Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
- SCU vs. Colt Cabana, Stu Grayson and Brodie Lee
- FTR and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix
- Nyla Rose in action
- A major announcement from Taz and Brian Cage
After a star-studded night one, Fyter Fest continues Wednesday with the following already announced bouts:
If the last few weeks are any indication, Jericho vs. Cassidy has the makings of a wild, chaotic and immensely entertaining encounter.
The huge Eight-Man Tag Team Match in which FTR and The Young Bucks will have to set aside their philosophical differences if they hope to defeat Butcher, Blade and The Lucha Bros may very well be the show-stealer.