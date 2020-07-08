Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Browns 'Unlikely' to Continue Pursuit of Star DE

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly "unlikely" to continue their pursuit of free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney after coming to terms with edge-rusher Olivier Vernon on a restructured contract Tuesday.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reported the update Wednesday and noted the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans have also shown interest in Clowney ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

The 27-year-old South Carolina native spent last season with the Seahawks after being acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans. He recorded 31 total tackles, three sacks and an interception in 13 games but still received a strong 87.3 grade from Pro Football Focus.

His 29 sacks from 2015 through 2018 with the Texans ranked 27th in the NFL over that span, per Pro Football Reference.

Clowney told ESPN's Josina Anderson he's still aiming to sign a contract before the season starts.

"No, I have not narrowed down a final team," he said last week. "I'm still open."

Titans general manager Jon Robinson told PaulKuharsky.com he'd want a chance for the team's doctors to evaluate the defensive end before signing him to the lucrative contract he'll likely receive.

"What I've seen on Twitter, him rushing off the edge and hitting that bag," he said. "Anytime you are dealing with whatever the contract is going to command, you want to make sure that the player is healthy, that you are able to allow your doctors to see him, to look at it, to make sure everything is going to be good."

Clowney is probably the best player available on the open market.

He would have made sense for the Browns if they parted ways with Vernon, the projected starter opposite Myles Garrett. Instead, Vernon received a reworked deal that includes $11 million in guaranteed money to keep him on the roster for 2020, per ESPN's Field Yates.

While it takes Cleveland out of the running, it's possible more teams will need edge-rushers as injuries arise during training camp and players opt out because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So Clowney should still be in high demand leading up to Week 1.