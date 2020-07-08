Report: Dan Snyder Conducting 'Informal' Review of Washington NFL Team Name

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Despite calling for a "thorough review" on changing the nickname of the Washington football team, owner Dan Snyder has kept the process informal with no set end date or goal, according to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post.

"People familiar with this review and similar ones conducted by the Redskins in the past say it is a more informal process, primarily led by Snyder, with the owner speaking to key advisers and league officials who are helping him choose a new team name," Carpenter reported.

"In effect, [the review] buys time," one person said.

It comes after the team announced in a statement it would formalize discussions for changing the name:

Over a dozen Indigenous groups and leaders asked the team to change its name in a recent letter obtained by Steven Whyno of the Associated Press, which notes the "serious harms this racist team name has caused to Native Peoples."

Additional financial pressure on the team has come from prominent sponsors FedEx and Nike calling for the team to change its name. Investors for Nike, FedEx and PepsiCo requested the companies end their relationship with the team unless the nickname is changed.

Three minority owners making up a 40 percent share of the team are also looking to sell their shares, including FedEx CEO Fred Smith.



The organization is now looking at a potential name change, with new head coach Ron Rivera involved in the process.

"If we get it done in time for the season, it would be awesome," Rivera said, per Carpenter. "We came up with a couple of names—two of them I really like."