Jimmie Johnson Cleared to Return to NASCAR Races After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

Jimmie Johnson prior to a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Phoenix Raceway, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)
Ralph Freso/Associated Press

NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson was cleared to return to the track, Hendrick Motorsports announced on Wednesday.

Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday and was absent for Sunday's Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 in Indianapolis.

"My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we've received over the last several days," the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion said. "I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I'm excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend."

           

