Chiefs HC Andy Reid Isn't Considering Retirement After Patrick Mahomes' Contract

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday he's not thinking about retirement after superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year contract extension that links him to the organization through the 2031 NFL season.

Reid, a 62-year-old Los Angeles native, discussed his outlook after being asked by Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star whether he's ready to work with Mahomes into his "young 70s":

"In the young 70s, huh? Listen, I haven't got to that point mentally where I'm thinking about retirement. One of the great things about this job is when you look forward to coming to work and to deal with the players and coaches. I'm lucky enough to be around good players and coaches. This guy here [Mahomes], makes it even better. He has a unique ability with what he does with his teammates. The Honey Badger [Tyrann Mathieu] was part of this too. ...

"Both of those two guys make our jobs very enjoyable. I come to work and have two great leaders like that, along with other players who love to play the game. Listen, if it takes me into my 70s, then let's roll. Herbie, doggone it, I'm ready to go."

