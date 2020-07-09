Ranking Every Missed Opportunity For Dolph Ziggler on the WWE Main Event Scene

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

At Extreme Rules: The Horror Show, Dolph Ziggler will challenge Drew McIntyre in an as-of-yet unannounced gimmick match for the WWE Championship.

It will be yet another main event opportunity for a Superstar who has long had all the tools to be a top talent in WWE but has repeatedly seen pushes halted, his status in the company diminished and title opportunities pass him by.

Some due to injuries, others due to shinier new toys catching the eye of Vince McMahon and his creative team.

Whatever the case, Ziggler now has another shot at the top and in preparation for his latest opportunity, relive these four runs that ended in a variety of ways but have one thing in common: The Showoff on the outside looking in at the championship picture.