Report: Tom Brady's TB12 Inc. Received Between $350K-$1M in PPP Loans

TB12 Inc., the health and wellness company founded by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, reportedly received between $350,000 and $1 million from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) started by the federal government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Allison DeAngelis and Catherine Carlock of the Boston Business Journal reported Monday the company filed for the small business loan April 9 and received approval six days later.

Brady launched the brand in 2013 along with trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero.

"Tom Brady co-founded TB12 on the belief that everyone can benefit from a smarter, more holistic approach to health and wellness," the official website reads. "Tom's functional strength and conditioning principles, innovative recovery practices, and commitment to preventing and addressing injuries are the basis for everything TB12 does."

The company offers products for performance, recovery, nutrition and hydration. It allows interested people to book appointments at locations in Boston or Foxborough, Massachusetts, and is also offering virtual meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson told Brendan Ward of the Tampa Bay Business Journal in April the company was planning to expand with locations in Los Angeles, New York City and Tampa.

TB12 Inc. didn't respond to the Boston Business Journal's request for comment on the loan application or the number of jobs saved.

Brady left the New England Patriots in March after leading the franchise to six Super Bowl championships across 20 years. He signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs, which will bring his career earnings to $285.2 million by the end of the 2021 season, per Spotrac.

The 42-year-old California native's wife, model Gisele Bundchen, has an estimated net worth of $400 million.

Brady and the Bucs are scheduled to open the regular season Sept. 13 against the New Orleans Saints.

