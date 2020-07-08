WWE 2K Battlegrounds Release Date, Gameplay Details Revealed in Video Trailers

Source: 2K

The WWE Universe will get its hands on a new video game this year after the official announcement that WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be released early in the fall.

2K Sports confirmed Wednesday that the arcade-style fighting game will be made available Sept. 18 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and Windows PC.

Gamers will be able to test their skills with five different game modes, including a new campaign in which you control one of seven superstars fighting for the chance to earn a WWE contract.

Through the campaign, you will take part in bootcamp at various locations around the world and learn from legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and Paul Heyman.

There will also be online competition with tournaments, exhibition matches and a King of the Battleground gauntlet match featuring up to eight players in a last-man-standing mode.

King of the Battleground matches start with four competitors in the ring at a time, with four more waiting outside the ring for their chance to knock you off the top of the mountain.