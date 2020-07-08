WWE 2K Battlegrounds Release Date, Gameplay Details Revealed in Video Trailers

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 8, 2020

Source: 2K

The WWE Universe will get its hands on a new video game this year after the official announcement that WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be released early in the fall. 

2K Sports confirmed Wednesday that the arcade-style fighting game will be made available Sept. 18 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and Windows PC. 

Gamers will be able to test their skills with five different game modes, including a new campaign in which you control one of seven superstars fighting for the chance to earn a WWE contract. 

Through the campaign, you will take part in bootcamp at various locations around the world and learn from legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and Paul Heyman.

There will also be online competition with tournaments, exhibition matches and a King of the Battleground gauntlet match featuring up to eight players in a last-man-standing mode. 

King of the Battleground matches start with four competitors in the ring at a time, with four more waiting outside the ring for their chance to knock you off the top of the mountain. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Around the WWE Universe 👊

    🗣️ Omega throws shade at Vince 📺 Foley talks Stone Cold doc 👀 Jericho talks credit for 'Eye for an Eye'

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Around the WWE Universe 👊

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    The Top Managers in WWE and AEW Today

    Ranking MVP, Zelina Vega, Arn Anderson and more ✍️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    The Top Managers in WWE and AEW Today

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    WWE Superstars Who Would Be AEW Game-Changers

    @BRDoctor looks at several stars who could change the game in AEW 📲

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Superstars Who Would Be AEW Game-Changers

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Monday Night Raw Fallout

    🐍 Big Show booking hurting The Viper 🙌 Women's wrestling saving WWE 📲 Catch up on the takes from last night

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Monday Night Raw Fallout

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report