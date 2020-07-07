Browns News: Jedrick Wills Jr. Signs 4-Year, $19.7M Rookie Contract

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have officially signed former Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr., whom they selected 10th overall in the 2020 NFL draft, to a four-year, $19.7 million deal.

Wills' agent, Nicole Lynn of Young Money APAA Sports, announced the news:

Wills starred at Alabama in run and pass blocking, notably giving up only one sack during his entire collegiate career:

He also didn't allow much in the way of pressures, per Pro Football Focus' John Kosko:

Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus praised Wills' run-blocking skills, which should come in handy when blocking for the Browns' running back duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt:

"Wills' explosiveness and agility jumps off the screen when watching him in both pass-pro and when run-blocking. He moved guys like a snowplow as a run-blocker—Wills had a 90.5 run-block grade this past year that was sixth in the FBS and had more big-time blocks (PFF's highest-graded blocks) than anyone in the class."

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report called Wills the top offensive tackle in a loaded class that had five players at the position go in the top 18. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com concurred by placing Wills as his No. 1 OT.

Analysts frequently use the word "mauler" to describe Wills, with John Reid of the Draft Network even calling him "the living definition of a mauler or road grader."

Wills will likely start at left tackle on a remade Browns offensive line that will include left guard Joel Bitonio, center JC Tretter, right guard Wyatt Teller and right tackle Jack Conklin, per Ourlads.

His regular-season debut is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13 at the defending AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns have now signed five of their seven 2020 draft picks, per a team news report. LSU safety Grant Delpit and LSU linebacker Jacob Phillips remain unsigned.